Kojo Manuel leads the industry with amazing year

The year hasn’t ended yet but it has been a remarkable year for multiple-award-winning Hypeman, MC and on-air personality Kojo Manuel (Emmanuel Kojo Kusi Nyantakyi). The host of DrYve on Y 107.9 FM has had a year to remember chalking some enviable feats.

This year Kojo Manuel has been one of the most recognizable voices on radio and also hosted his own game show on Akwaaba Magic called “Play by Ear”. He also does his podcast and YouTube contents The Mile 7 podcast and A Mad Culture. He continued his dominance in the Hypeman space by headlining major events such as Tidal Rave, Guinness Accravaganza, Coke Foodie Connect and others. He has been named the headline MC for this year’s edition of international festival AfroFuture.

Not to be outdone by all these events, he and DJ Loft gave us two editions of the Cup and Bass live session and also hosted CasaLoco (Halloween party at MAD club) and Play House at Stanbic Heights (A DJ exhibition event). To recognize his efforts in the game, Kojo Manuel was crowned the “Best MC/Hypeman” in Ghana by the Ghana Entertainment Awards and the Ghana DJ Awards respectively. The GEA was his third category win in a row and he made it 4x at the Ghana DJ Awards. He also won “Best Mixtape” alongside DJ Loft with Cup and Bass.

As an artist, Kojo Manuel released just one song this year but it was the recently released banger ‘Asem’ featuring E.L.

With Detty December on the horizon, Kojo Manuel will be playing an integral part, using his talent to keep the party going.