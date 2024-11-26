Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Affirms Dr. Bawumia’s Credible Plan to Tackle Rising Cost of Living

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi and Minister for Works and Housing, has expressed confidence in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s ability to address Ghana’s escalating cost of living.

Speaking during a campaign event in support of Dr. Bawumia ahead of the upcoming elections, Oppong Nkrumah emphasized that the NPP leader has a credible and actionable plan to ease the financial burdens faced by citizens.

Highlighting key sectors such as electricity, transportation, fuel, rent, and taxes, Oppong Nkrumah outlined the specific measures Dr. Bawumia’s policies would implement to reduce the cost of living. He urged Ghanaians to rally behind a candidate committed to providing real solutions to these pressing issues.

Oppong Nkrumah also criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of exploiting the country’s current economic challenges for political gain without offering substantive solutions. He dismissed the NDC’s rhetoric as mere criticism, arguing that their campaign lacks a clear plan to address the economic hardships Ghanaians are enduring.

Among the proposals shared by Oppong Nkrumah, he revealed that Dr. Bawumia plans to introduce approximately 200 megawatts of solar energy to reduce electricity costs. Additionally, he outlined the vision for the implementation of electronic buses, which would help ease transportation costs by reducing dependence on fuel and alleviating high transport fares.

Oppong Nkrumah contrasted Dr. Bawumia’s practical solutions with those of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, claiming that while Mahama’s campaign focuses on criticism, it fails to present actionable plans to resolve the country’s economic challenges. He reiterated that Dr. Bawumia’s policies offer tangible strategies to improve the financial well-being of Ghanaians and address the rising cost of living.