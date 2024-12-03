Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Appeal to Ghanaians Ahead of Elections

As the December 7 general elections approach, Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is making a strong case for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a recent post on Facebook, Oppong Nkrumah highlighted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government over the past eight years, emphasizing that the party has made significant progress in developing the country.

“The NPP has delivered a lot and will do more,” he wrote, reaffirming the party’s commitment to further advancing Ghana’s development if re-elected. The Ofoase-Airebi lawmaker also voiced his support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, urging Ghanaians to vote for him as president, as he believes Bawumia is the best candidate to steer the nation toward greater prosperity.

Dr. Bawumia himself has been actively campaigning across the country, engaging with various communities and groups. Reflecting on his nationwide tour, Bawumia shared his vision for Ghana’s future, emphasizing the importance of unity and progress. “Over the past 17 months, I have visited every single constituency in Ghana, listening to the concerns and aspirations of our people,” he stated, highlighting the numerous interactions with local communities, traditional leaders, and religious groups.

Bawumia reiterated that his vision is centered on making Ghana a more prosperous and successful nation, with a bold, new future that will elevate the country and its citizens. He called on Ghanaians to support him and the NPP, believing that their collective efforts can make the nation’s aspirations for greatness a reality.

Both Oppong Nkrumah and Dr. Bawumia are emphasizing the need for continued progress, urging voters to keep faith in the NPP’s leadership and to cast their ballots in favor of the governing party’s future plans.