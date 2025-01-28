Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Questions Feasibility of New Economic Dialogue Amid Government Contradictions

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker, has raised concerns about the newly established National Economic Dialogue (NED), questioning whether it will produce meaningful results or repeat the failures of past economic forums.

Speaking out after the announcement of the seven-member NED Planning Committee, Nkrumah, a former Minister of Works and Housing, expressed skepticism about the potential for the dialogue to address Ghana’s pressing economic challenges.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Ishmael Yamson, is tasked with organizing a national discussion on the country’s economic direction. The NED aims to provide a platform for consultation on Ghana’s development challenges, focusing on fiscal consolidation, economic recovery, and policy reforms needed to steer the country toward sustainable growth. However, Nkrumah noted contradictions within the new administration’s approach that could undermine the effectiveness of the dialogue.

Nkrumah pointed out that while Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson promises job creation, there seems to be a lack of clarity on the roles of other key ministers in the economic sector. He also highlighted a fundamental inconsistency: the government is signaling fiscal expansion, while President Mahama’s statement calls for fiscal consolidation. Such mixed messages, according to Nkrumah, raise questions about the feasibility of the ideas being presented.

He referred to past national dialogues, such as the 2014 Senchi Consensus and the 2017-2018 National Policy Summits, which generated ideas but ultimately saw many recommendations abandoned or ignored shortly after the meetings. Nkrumah voiced concerns that the current NED might end up in the same trap, failing to influence the government’s economic program for 2025-2028.

The lawmaker expressed apprehension that the dialogue could be used as a pretext for the administration to backtrack on its campaign promises, which he warned would be disastrous for Ghana’s democracy. He emphasized that many young people voted with the hope that political leaders would fulfill their promises. Should the government renege on those commitments, Nkrumah cautioned, it could severely damage public faith in the democratic process.

“The Politics of Promise-Win-and-Switch must be avoided,” Nkrumah wrote on Facebook, calling on the administration to stay true to its pledges. As the dialogue progresses, he promised to keep a close eye on its developments, providing constructive criticism where necessary to ensure that the new administration learns from past mistakes.

Nkrumah’s comments reflect the ongoing tensions within the administration, particularly in terms of the economic direction it will take in the coming years. As Ghana’s economy faces significant challenges, including fiscal deficits and rising public debt, the success or failure of the NED will be closely watched by both political observers and the public. The committee’s final report, which is due within four weeks, will play a crucial role in shaping the government’s economic policies in 2025 and beyond.