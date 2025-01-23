Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Urges Energy Minister to Meet Ghanaians’ Expectations

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has addressed Energy Minister John Jinapor, stressing that the people of Ghana do not expect an increase in fuel and electricity prices, regardless of any explanations the government might provide.

During a parliamentary debate on the approval of new ministers on January 22, 2025, Oppong Nkrumah remarked, “No matter the explanation, Ghanaians don’t expect fuel or electricity prices to go up. The fuel is available at the pump, and the lights don’t go off.” He conveyed his message while wishing Jinapor well in his role, underscoring the pressure on the new administration to maintain affordable and reliable energy services for the public.

President John Dramani Mahama, who swore in the ministers earlier that day, echoed similar sentiments, particularly regarding energy supply. He directly addressed John Jinapor, telling him that the Ghanaian people expect nothing short of stable and efficient power supply.

The expectations from the public extend beyond energy concerns, with Mahama also turning his focus to the country’s economic challenges. He urged Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to prioritize stabilizing the Ghanaian cedi, reducing inflation, and ensuring that the country’s national debt is brought to sustainable levels.

In his remarks, Mahama noted, “Ghanaians expect you [Ato Forson] to reduce inflation, make life more comfortable, and bring the national public debt to sustainable levels. They are looking to you to stabilize our currency and bring down inflation.”

The ministers sworn in included Haruna Iddrisu as Minister for Education, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Minister for Finance, John Jinapor as Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. Dominic Ayine as Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Kwame Agbodza as Minister for Roads and Highways, and Eric Opoku as Minister for Food and Agriculture.

As they begin their terms, the new ministers will be under significant public scrutiny to meet the high expectations set by both President Mahama and the citizens of Ghana.