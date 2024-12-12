Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Urges NPP Leadership to Address Voter Apathy After 2024 Election Loss

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi and re-elected representative, has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take seriously the concerns of their members and supporters who did not participate in the 2024 general elections, which contributed to the party’s defeat.

Speaking about the situation in his constituency, Oppong Nkrumah revealed that around 4,000 party members or supporters in Ofoase Ayirebi did not cast their votes. He emphasized that their reasons for abstaining reflected a broader pattern seen across the country.

“You will find on the ground that there are about 4,000 party members or supporters who refused to vote, and they explained to us some of the reasons for which they were angry and refusing to vote. That kind of all-in aligns with the story across the country,” he stated. He added that the party must engage with the feedback provided by these non-voters and work to rebuild trust at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), also commented on the election loss, attributing it to voter apathy. According to Akomea, about 2 million NPP supporters who voted in 2020 chose not to participate in the 2024 elections, leading to a significant decline in the party’s vote share.

Referring to the presidential results, Akomea noted that while President-elect John Dramani Mahama secured the same number of votes as in 2020, the NPP saw a drastic reduction from 6.7 million votes in 2020 to just 4.6 million votes in 2024. He pointed out that this drop of approximately 2 million votes from NPP supporters who failed to vote was a key factor in the party’s defeat.

The certified results from the Electoral Commission (EC) revealed that over 2 million voters who had supported the NPP in the 2020 elections did not turn out in 2024, contributing to the party’s loss. In 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo garnered 6.7 million votes (51.30% of total votes), while NPP’s 2024 candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, secured just over 4.6 million votes (41.61%), reflecting the widespread disillusionment among the party’s base.