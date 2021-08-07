Kojo Razak-Opoku receives UCIA 2021 Visionary Leadership Award for Excellence

The United Clergy International Association (UCIA) Worldwide has awarded Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, Head of the Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) at the 16th Ever Achievers Leadership Award.

The award dubbed: “UCIA 2021 Visionary Leadership Award for Excellence” was presented to him for his visionary leadership and qualities.

The award came with a plaque and a certificate of merit was signed by Apostle Francis Kwame Mensah and Dr Kwame Aburam Anott Sr and read: “In Honour of your Visionary Guidance, Undaunting Leadership Skills, Outstanding Dedication And Service Above Beyond The Call of Duty.”

The Certificate also reads: “For winning The UCIA 2021 Visionary Leadership Award for Excellence During The 16th Ever Achievers Leadership Awards Held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi on the 6th Day of August 2021.”

The leadership of the UCIA said Mr Razak Opoku received Visionary Guidance, Undaunting Leadership skills, outstanding dedication and service and above all Beyond the call of duty.

They congratulated him for distinguishing himself and his dedication to service and encouraged him to do more for other youth to emulate him as an example