Kojo Yankah Advocates for National Unity Over Partisanship in Leadership

Kojo Yankah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East and a seasoned political figure, has raised a critical voice against the divisiveness of partisanship in Ghana’s governance.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Thursday, January 2, Yankah delivered a compelling message urging political appointees to prioritize national unity above party loyalty when serving in regional or district leadership roles.

“I do not like the situation where people go to a region and say that I belong to this party,” Yankah remarked, stressing that leadership should not be about advancing party interests but rather about serving the country as a whole. He emphasized the importance of seeing oneself as a Ghanaian representative, with a duty to serve all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation. “I think people should see themselves as Ghanaians, particularly when you go to a district or a region as representative of the president; the whole region is yours. You didn’t go to the region to do party matters; leave that to the party hierarchy,” he asserted.

Drawing from his own experience as the Ashanti Regional Minister, Yankah advocated for an inclusive leadership approach. He highlighted how such an attitude played a crucial role in his success in fostering unity and driving development during his tenure. “The point is that you must see yourself as a Ghanaian privileged to serve in a region where it’s your principal duty to bring all the people together,” he explained.

Yankah’s leadership philosophy was grounded in bridging divides, whether they were based on party affiliation, religion, or ethnicity. He underscored the diverse nature of regions and the need for leaders to embrace their role as representatives of all groups within their jurisdictions. “In all the regions, there are various types of classes of people: people in parties, people in religions, people in ethnic groups. As a regional minister, you have to be seen as a national person and not one person to any partisan group or any particular ethnic group,” he noted.

Reflecting on his experiences, Yankah shared how his inclusive approach helped him navigate both the Ashanti and Central regions effectively, driving initiatives that benefitted all residents, regardless of their backgrounds. “It is that attitude that helped me to operate in the Ashanti region very successfully, in my opinion. I think I also did the same in the Central region while I was there,” he said.

For Yankah, the essence of good governance lies in maintaining an open mind, embracing diverse perspectives, and prioritizing national development. “Wherever you are, I think it’s a question of attitudes. People should be prepared to work anywhere in the country with an open mind to help spearhead development,” he concluded.

In his call for political leaders to put Ghana above party lines, Yankah made it clear that effective governance requires not just a commitment to the nation’s growth but also a deep sense of inclusivity and unity across all sectors of society.