Kojo Yankah Urges Ghanaians to Embrace Working Nationwide for Unity and Development

Former Agona East Member of Parliament (MP) Kojo Yankah has called on Ghanaians to take pride in working across all regions of the country, stressing that such a mindset is crucial for national unity and development.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Thursday, January 2, Yankah emphasized the importance of breaking regional barriers and fostering connections that contribute to a more united Ghana.

“I think it should be the pride of every Ghanaian to want to work anywhere in the country,” Yankah asserted, underlining that this attitude plays a transformative role in building a strong, cohesive nation. He pointed out that many successful nations began with diverse communities, and that Ghana’s strength lies in its unity.

Drawing from his personal journey, Yankah reflected on the challenges of working within one’s home region. “When you work in your own district or region, sometimes you get a lot of pressure,” he explained. “You know the region; you probably also do not know the region, but you pretend you know because you come from the region.”

As a proud son of Agona in the Central Region, Yankah shared that his experiences of traveling extensively across Ghana before entering public service helped shape his understanding of the country’s diverse regions and people. He encouraged Ghanaians to embrace the idea of working and contributing to any part of the country, stressing that this is an integral part of nation-building. “The point is that every Ghanaian should want to be part of any part of Ghana, and that is what we call nation-building,” he said passionately.

Yankah also criticized the reluctance some families have when it comes to sending their children to undertake national service outside their home regions. “I know of people in Ghana who do not even want their children to go and do national service in any other region except their own region; that is negative,” he remarked.

His comments are a call to action for a more inclusive and unified approach to national service, work, and development. Yankah’s advocacy for Ghanaians to embrace the idea of contributing to any region reflects a broader vision of unity that transcends regional divides. By fostering a culture of working together across the country, he believes that Ghanaians can help build a stronger, more integrated nation.