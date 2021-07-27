Kojokperi King Makers elects new Paramount Chief after 17 years

The King Makers of Kojokperi in the Daffiama-Bussie Issa District of the Upper West Region have unanimously elected Kuoro Nadi Musah Kibey II, as the new Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area.

The 58-year-old man, known in private life as Mr Musah Salifu Nadi, is a Master Mariner with Flat C Marine Offshore Limited in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The unanimous decision by the King Makers comes after 17 years of battle in court as to who succeeds the late Chief, Kuoro Mahama Englidoi, who passed away since 2004.

Kojokperi, one of the biggest communities in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District has two main Gates comprising six Royal Sections who were in dispute for the past 17 years over the next successor of the late Chief.

Addressing a King Makers meeting to announce the decision to the rest of the community people on behalf of Mr Mahama Sugu, Clan Head of the Gombey Royal Section, Mr Nadi Hakeem, a member of the Clan, expressed gratitude to all six Royal Sections of the two Gates for the decision in their favour.

Giving a brief background of the issue, Mr Hakeem said since the misunderstanding in 2004, the matter was taken to the Regional House of Chiefs Committee Responsible for Chieftaincy Disputes to look into the matter.

He said after several years of adjudication, the Committee gave its ruling on 23rd July 2021, that the matter should be given to the King Makers of the community for the necessary steps to be taken to address the issue.

He noted that after a meeting on 25th July 2021, the King Makers unanimously agreed that it was the time of the Gombey Royal Section to provide the next Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area.

This decision, Mr Hakeem said led to the election of Kuoro Nadi Musah Kibey II and the subsequent announcement to the entire people of the community pending the announcement of the appropriate date for the coronation.

Meanwhile, Kuoro Nadi Musah Kibey II who is currently not present in the country is expected to come soon for his coronation ceremony as the next Paramount Chef of the Kojokperi Traditional Area.