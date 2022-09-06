Kojokrom: Market leaders engage on reproductive health concerns

Some market women and leaders have been educated on the growing reproductive health concerns among teenagers in the Kojokrom area of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Area.

It is believed that the requisite training and exposure to the growing number of teenage pregnancies, truancy and dropouts, would enable stakeholders to stand up to the realities of the time and help curb the menace in their communities.

Statistics from the Metropolitan Health Directorate showed that between 2019 to 2021 Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly recorded 1,700 teenage pregnancies and 244 teenage abortions.

Meanwhile, Kojokrom alone recorded 538 teenage pregnancies and 79 abortions in the same period under Review, while in 2021, the area recorded 97 dropouts.

Mrs Victoria Araba Dennis, the Executive Director of the African Women International, who made this known during the community campaign on “Youth Oriented and Gender Sensitive Reproductive Health Issues” noted that Child prostitution, early marriage and drug abuse were also on the ascendancy among teenagers within the Kojokrom area.

She said the current situation could be attributed to the lack of information and education on reproductive health rights issues, and “that is why we have come to share with you the figures for you to appreciate the real problems and how we can together solve it”.

Mrs Dennis said parents needed to be conscientious, especially mothers, to help in giving the girl child higher education.

“We need to build a healthy relationship with our children to enable them to share their fears, frustrations and emotions with us as parents.”

The Executive Director said there was alternative entrepreneurship skills training programme sponsored by the European Union.

Mame Ekua Mansa, a participant, called on parents to reason with their children rather than imposing their thoughts on them.

Reverend Fits Josiah-Kwofie, a religious leader, noted the adverse effects of such situations on families and society, adding that “such situations had always perpetuated poverty and destroyed the human resource base of the country as well.”