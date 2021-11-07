KoKMA holds two-day capacity training for Assembly members

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA), in partnership with the Institute of Local Government Studies has organised a two-day capacity building training for Assembly members and some Heads of Department and Units, in Tutu, in the Eastern Region.

The training, on the theme, “Governing municipalities as livable cities”, is aimed at deepening the understanding of the Assembly members on the local government system.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive, at the opening of the training, emphasised that, responsibilities, re-orientation and regular skills-building training interventions were essential and vital to enable Assembly members perform their electoral duties effectively.

“As a Municipality located within the Central Business District (CBD) we will keep enhancing and building effective urban governance and leadership training programme for Assembly members in order to sharpen their managerial and leadership skills to help them identify the local challenges confronting the municipality, analyse, reflect and propose innovative strategies to address these challenges and make the Municipality a livable city.”

He said the training was also aimed at deepening their understanding of the Local Government system and exposing them to the emerging roles expected of them.

Mr Francis Ebo Mensah, the Presiding Member for the area said the Assembly members in representing the citizens must ensure that the core functions of the Assemblies under the local government concept was performed optimally.

He said through the training, the Assembly members would be equipped to help the Municipality in revenue mobilisation, effective community engagement and deepen local governance such as communal activities.

Mr. Emmanuel Baisie, Municipal Co-ordinating Director outlined the modules of the training, which included; Ghana’s decentralisation policy, urban governance and livable cities, local governance system and effective urban governance, promoting inclusivity, accountability and livable city.

Other areas are innovative approaches to local revenue mobilization, land use and the enforcement of enacted by-laws, smart cities management as well as transformational leadership skills and team building.