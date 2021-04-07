Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, (KOKMA) has commended the COVID-19 adherence task force for efforts to contain the spread of the virus before, during, and after Easter celebrations.

The taskforce, made up of personnel from the security agencies and KoKMA guards was deployed to beaches, pubs, and other restricted areas to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a release copied to the Ghana News Agency, the MCE said indications the protocols were highly adhered to in the Municipality during the festivities and was full of praise for the taskforce.

The release urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to control the spread of the COVID-19.

“Going forward, the Municipal Assembly will keep city guards and the taskforce at various places especially during the weekends and on special occasions or holidays to make sure that the protocols are adhered to and also keep sanitation at its best.”