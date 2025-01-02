Koku Anyidoho Endorses Mahama’s Call for Prayer and Hard Work in New Administration

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has expressed his support for President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s emphasis on prayer and hard work as pillars for the country’s future governance.

Mahama, who won the 2024 election, has made it clear that only selfless individuals who prioritize the nation’s welfare will be part of his administration. He has also called on Ghanaians to commit to fervent prayer, recognizing that the challenges ahead require resilience and dedication.

In a significant move, Mahama announced his intention to declare a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving annually, further underscoring his belief in the power of collective prayer to guide the nation. Koku Anyidoho, commenting on Mahama’s stance, highlighted the importance of such a mindset, drawing parallels to the leadership of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, who was known for his strong faith and regular prayers.

“I saw President Mills work hard & also depend on his belief in God through fervent prayers. He personally prayed before/after every Cabinet meeting. I personally believe in prayers. If we are resetting to the days of fervent prayer and hard work, great. Ghana First,” Anyidoho wrote in a tweet, signaling his endorsement of Mahama’s call for a return to these core values.

Anyidoho’s comments resonate with many Ghanaians who see a return to these values as essential for addressing the nation’s challenges. The emphasis on prayer and dedication to hard work reflects a broader sentiment that overcoming the country’s obstacles requires both spiritual fortitude and practical effort.

As Mahama prepares for his second term in office, his message of selflessness, faith, and perseverance seems to be striking a chord with key figures within the NDC, reinforcing the party’s foundational principles of unity and national service.