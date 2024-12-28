Koku Anyidoho Rejects Possibility of Appointment in John Mahama’s Incoming Government

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has firmly ruled out any possibility of accepting an appointment in the forthcoming John Dramani Mahama-led government.

The founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute made his position clear in a social media post on December 27, 2024, stating that he does not need a government role to thrive. He emphasized that his focus remains on preserving the legacy of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, which he believes provides sufficient purpose and fulfillment.

“Once again: I don’t want any appointment in John Mahama’s government. God will take care of me for as long as I keep the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive,” Anyidoho wrote, underscoring his independence from political power and his commitment to the values he associates with the late president.

Anyidoho’s statement comes amid a history of tension with key NDC leaders, including former President Mahama and the current National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah. His political trajectory took a sharp turn after his defeat in the 2018 race for the NDC’s general secretary position, a loss that fueled ongoing friction with party leadership. Despite interpretations of his critiques as rooted in bitterness, Anyidoho has consistently denied such claims, asserting that his criticisms are intended to benefit the party in the long run.

In his response to critics and supporters who speculated about his role in the new administration following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections, Anyidoho reiterated that he has never served on any board under Presidents Mills or Mahama and has no intention of doing so in Mahama’s second term. “For the record; I never served on any Board under President Mills and President Mahama. So, please don’t laugh yourself out of existence if you’re thinking I will not serve on any Board under the 2nd term of John Mahama. God will keep me upgraded,” he wrote in a follow-up post.

Once again: I don’t want any appointment in John Mahama’s government. God will take care of me for as long as I keep the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive🙏🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Zy8KIAJG04 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 27, 2024

Anyidoho’s refusal to engage with the prospect of a political appointment signals his intent to remain outside the current political establishment, focusing instead on the legacy of Atta-Mills, which he has championed through his institute. His position marks a notable departure from the traditional political route that often sees former officials seek roles in new administrations, emphasizing his commitment to personal principles over political advancement.