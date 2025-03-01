Komenda Sugar Factory in Ruins – Central Regional Minister Vows Revival

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Ekow Panyin Eduamoah Okyere, has expressed deep disappointment over the current state of the Komenda Sugar Factory, describing it as nothing more than “rotting metals and abandoned equipment.”

The factory, which was established in 2016 under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to create jobs and boost local sugar production, has remained non-operational for years. During a recent visit to the site, accompanied by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness, chiefs from Komenda, and other stakeholders, Hon. Eduamoah Okyere criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for allowing the factory to deteriorate, resulting in what he termed as financial loss to the nation.

Government Plans for Revitalization

Despite the factory’s current state, the minister assured that efforts were underway to revive it. As part of the government’s plans, sugarcane farmers will be supported with a special variety of high-yielding sugarcane to ensure sustainable raw material supply for the factory.

Samuel Atta Mills, Member of Parliament for the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Constituency, emphasized that revamping the factory would significantly address youth unemployment in the area.

“Almost all our youth have left—either to Takoradi, Accra, or even outside the country in search of jobs. Meanwhile, we have this factory here that can employ at least 7,500 people. We built it, and we are committed to making it work for the people of Komenda,” he stated.

Factory to Operate Under 24-Hour Economy Initiative

Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, Minister for Trade, Industry, and Agribusiness, also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to operationalizing the Komenda Sugar Factory as part of President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy initiative. She noted that the factory has the potential to create over 7,500 jobs once it becomes fully functional.

During her visit to assess the facility, the minister assured that the government was determined to restart sugar production using locally grown sugarcane.

“We will start planting sugarcane, processing it, and making sugar right here,” she announced on February 26.

Expressing frustration over the factory’s neglect, she added, “This is a massive national asset that has been left to waste. We are committed to bringing it back to life.”

Hon. Ofosu Adjare further pledged to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the factory is revived in line with President Mahama’s directives, reaffirming her commitment made during her vetting.

The renewed focus on the Komenda Sugar Factory forms part of the broader strategy to enhance Ghana’s industrial sector and create sustainable employment opportunities.