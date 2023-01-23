Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital rewards hardworking staff

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has charged the staff to put in more efforts to improve healthcare delivery at the facility.

“Management would have a big problem with anyone whose actions and inactions lead to a decline in the quality of services we render to the public,” he said at the 2022 thanksgiving service, reception, and awards ceremony of the Hospital in Kumasi.

“As a hospital, it is not enough to be noted for having the best qualified medical specialists and facilities in this part of the world. Equally important is we should be known as the most responsive patient-00centered facility through the provision of timely specialist care in a dignified manner to patients,” Prof. Addai-Mensah said.

For staff motivation, he said Management was doing everything possible to provide tools, materials and financial incentives for the staff to deliver top notch services to clients, while prioritising supervision.

As part of measures to achieve that, Management was granting greater operational and financial autonomy to the various directorates and units of the hospital and allocate a percentage of the revenues generated to them to resolve operational challenges, the CEO said.

In all 40 staff members were awarded for distinguishing themselves in the various fields during the year 2022.

All award winners received electronic gadgets and citations as prizes.

The three most outstanding award winners (overall best, first and second runners up) took home GH₵15,000.00, GH₵10,000.00 and GH₵5,000.00, respectively.

In addition, the Directorate of Surgery was named the Most Innovative Directorate of the Year and was awarded GH₵30,000.00 to perform even better.