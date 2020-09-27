Mr Peter Asamoah, Running Mate for the National Democratic Party says the leader of the party has deep sense of empathy towards the plight of others.

“…One that is a rare in modern leadership. She is unlike most of our leaders today who tend to forget about the plight of the ordinary citizen after they have sweet-talked their way to power.

“Our leaders and politicians’ today morph into power drunkeness, nepotistic individuals who abandon their conscience and basic morals simply to fatten their pockets to the detriment of the Ghanaian taxpayer,” he added.

Mr Asamoah said Mrs Rawlings had distinguished and demonstrated herself to be a morally upright, diligent, visionary leader with an admiring sense of duty to the country.

“I, as her running mate, pledge to be a pillar by her side and together, we will assure the victory of the National Democratic Party come December 7,” he added.

He made the remarks over the weekend when he was outdoored as the Running Mate of the Flag bearer to contest on the ticket of the party in the December 7, 2020 general election.

He said: “I am incredibly honored by this huge mandate bestowed upon me to become the running mate to our leader, and Mother, Dr. Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. This is an extremely humbling experience for me and I accept it with an enormous sense of gratitude and responsibility. I am so proud to stand with you, keeping in mind all the sacrifices and services you have made to our beloved country.

“This is a historical moment for me, and with a deep sense of duty and commitment, I accept this nomination as the running mate to our leader, flagbearer, and next President of the Republic of Ghana, with my only obligation to devote every effort of my body, mind and spirit to bring victory to our party in the upcoming 2020 elections.

The Running Mate said Ghanaians for some years now, had been crying out for exemplary leadership to pull the country out of the pits of corruption and underdevelopment.

The COVID-19 pandemic had also necessitated the need for such leadership which was currently found only in the NDP.

He said it was time for Ghana to have a leader who would strive untiringly for the betterment of the Ghanaian populace with a sense of urgency, commitment and a burning desire for the growth and development of the people.

“We need someone who would empathise and sympathise with the plight of the average citizen. A person who would tackle the myriad of issues in our country with eagerness and a determined resolve to find a solution. I believe Dr. Mrs Agyemang Rawlings is the best choice for Ghanaians.”

He also descried the flagbearer as one who possessed the zeal and capability to lead Ghanaians on a journey of complete intellectual and personal development, agricultural industrialisation, financial liberation and massive infrastructural development.

“She is the ideal person for this job, and I assure you that with me by her side, we will be an unstoppable force for the development of our motherland,” he added.

Ghana, Mr Asamoah said, was ready to industrialise through a mechanised Agricultural revolution, and the leadership of his party would ensure that it experienced a real change, where people were placed above politics and equal opportunities were created for all.

The Party would also ensure that competent human resources were assigned to all sectors to ensure that the citizenry get what they rightfully deserve, he said, adding: “We are committed to this cause whilst ensuring that job creation is not the preserve of a few, but all who wish to work.”

Mr Peter Tennyson Nana Kwame Asamoah is a Supply Chain and Warehousing Expert with varied work experiences from OLAM Ghana Limited (Cashier), Watanmal/Primex Ghana Limited (Assistant Export Coordinator), and a Supply Chain Expert with Nestle Ghana Limited.

The Running Mate, who is a Christian and a family man, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science with Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon and is an alumnus of the Pope John Seminary Secondary School.