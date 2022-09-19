Konadu strike salvages a point for Hearts against Great Olympics

Konadu Yiadom scored an 89th-minute header to earn Hearts a point in a thrilling match against arch-rivals Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in week two of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Abdul Razak Yussif scored the opener for Great Olympics in the ninth minute of the game, but Konadu, who was making his first start for the Phobians, ensured the spoils were shared at the end of 90 minutes.

Coach Samuel Boadu, after their opening day loss to Aduana Stars, made two changes to his starting lineup, with Daniel Kordie and Konadu Yiadom coming in for Caleb Amankwah and Yaw Amankwah Baafi.

Hearts started the game on the front foot with intense pressure on the Great Olympics back line as they searched for the opener.

But a huge defensive blunder on the part of Samuel Inkoom and goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi proved costly as Yusif Razak pounced to give Olympics the lead.

The Hearts defence struggled to deal with the numerous counter-attacks by Great Olympics wingers Samuel Ashie Quaye and Emmanuel Mensah in the first half hour of the game.

Gladson Awako and Mohammed Alhassan came close to restoring parity for the Phobians late in the first half, but Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare pulled off some brilliant saves.

Great Olympics held onto their solitary lead as the game went into recess.

Hearts coach Samuel Boadu, at the start of the second half, took off Daniel Kordie, who had a poor first half after a long layoff, with Amankwah Baafi coming in.

It was pressure upon pressure from the Phobians as Daniel Afriyie came close with a 35-yard strike, which was tipped off the crossbar by goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Ashie Quaye had a glorious opportunity to make it two for Great Olympics on the hour mark but shockingly couldn’t place the ball past Hearts goalkeeper Ofori Antwi.

It was some solid defensive play from Great Olympics as they kept it very compact at the back, leaving no space for the Hearts’ front line.

But then stepped Konadu, who powered in a ferocious header in the 89th minute after a delightful cross from Suraj Seidu.

Both sides had the chance to win the game in added time but couldn’t capitalise as the points were shared.