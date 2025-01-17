Konda Moonda Kicks Off the Year with Inspirational Single “Dede (No Noise)”

Rising Ghanaian artist Konda Moonda is thrilled to announce the release of his debut single, “Dede (No Noise)”, a powerful and uplifting anthem that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his music career.

“Dede (No Noise)” is a deeply personal and reflective song that chronicles Konda Moonda’s journey over the past few years. With unflinching honesty, he shares his experiences of perseverance and resilience in the face of criticism and adversity. The song’s message of hope and determination is set to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

The single was expertly mixed by Asebwoy, with visuals directed by the talented Kwami Fortune. The result is a polished and engaging production that showcases Konda Moonda’s unique artistry.

Born Joseph Agyemang, Konda Moonda hails from Birim North and is poised to make a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene. With “Dede (No Noise)”, he offers a compelling introduction to his music, blending infectious melodies with meaningful lyrics that speak directly to the heart.