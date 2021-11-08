Konongo Odumase murder suspects to be arraigned before court

Five suspects, will on Monday, November 8, 2021 be arraigned before court for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a Form One student of Konongo Odumase Senior High school, leading to his death.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects, who were Form Two students of the school, went on a bullying spree on the night of Friday, November 5, 2021, after prep hours leading to the attack on the deceased, Samuna Larhan, aged 17.

It said the victim was rushed to the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The statement said Police were in contact with the family of the deceased and providing them with all the necessary support.

It advised parents and guardians to caution their children against engaging in such unlawful conducts.

The statement said the Police had contacted the leadership of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to develop sensitisation programmes on criminal offences for students and staff of schools to avert such avoidable occurrences.