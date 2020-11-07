The Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sackite, has urged political parties to observe the COVID-19 prevention protocols, particulalry the wearing of nose masks to prevent the spread of the disease.



The Konor expressed worry over the high disregard of the social distancing and the mandatory nose mask use during political party activities and called on the leadership of the political parties to ensure that their followers adhered to the protocols.

Nene Sackitey who made the remarks when Mr John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) paid a courtesy call on him as part of a campaign tour, called on the political parties to conduct their campaign activities with strict compliance with the prevention protocols.

Mr Mahama who is on a four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region later addressed separate gatherings at Somanya and Odumase Krobo and appealed to the people to vote decisively on December 7, for a change.

He said the NPP government had messed up the economy and called on the electorate to come out in their numbers to vote for the NDC to come back to power to resuscitate the “dying economy”

Mr Mahama who earlier, addressed party gatherings at Atimpoku and Kpong later toured Suhum, Adeiso, Akwatia to explain the people’s manifesto to the electorates, refuted the claim that the NDC government would cancel the Free SHS policy.

He explained that the NDC government would rather abolish the double track system by providing enough infrastructure to accommodate all students at the various institutions and appealed for votes.

According to him, the NPP government had failed to tackle the youth unemployment issue by regularising the use of Okada as a means of public transport to create jobs for the teeming youth who depended on Okada as a source of livelihood.

The Former President would visit, Koforidua, Tafo, Osiem, Begoro and its environs, Nkawkaw, Kwabeng, the Kwahu ridge, and Afram Plains would address party gatherings and pay courtesy calls to the Kwahumanhene, Suhum, and Adeiso chiefs.