Koogo Atia wins 2023 Accra Inter-City Marathon

Koogo Atia, a level 400 Physical Education student of the University of Education, Winneba ran a time of One hour and seven seconds to win the second edition of the Accra Inter City (Homowo) Marathon held on Friday August 4, 2023.

The race started at the Accra Sports Stadium and ended at the Manste Agbonaa at James Town with an improved number of runners.

Atia said it was not his best time, but feels happy to be a winner, and feels cool to outrun the reigning champion.

Private Lariba Zakatt of the Ghana Armed Forces won the female category of the 21km and said that race is part of her preparation for the 13th African Games next year.

They both received a cash price of 10,000ghc, gold medals and products of sponsors of the event.

The Accra Inter-City Marathon attracted athletes from all over the regions, security services and over 150 boxers, Juvenile, amatuer and professionals from various gyms.

Young sensational juvenile boxer, Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie came first in his category of runners and got a medal.

William Ezah, race director said it was a great event inspire of a few financial challenges. He expressed that the way to go is for more corporate partnership.

The former Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and AIPS Africa who is CEO of Medivents commended the few companies who supported the event, security and medical services providers and the media.

He also congratulated all the winners and participants, hoping for a bigger event next year.