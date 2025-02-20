Korea Bolsters Commitment to Ghana’s Health Sector

In a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Health in Accra on February 19, the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Park Kyongsig, reaffirmed Korea’s enduring support for Ghana’s health system.

Meeting with Minister of Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and representatives from KOICA and KOFIH, the Ambassador outlined plans to deepen collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure, medical training, and district-level health management.

Ambassador Park underscored the importance of sustained investment in areas such as maternal and child health, infectious disease control, and capacity building for healthcare workers. “We remain committed to strengthening Ghana’s health systems so that quality, accessible, and efficient medical services are available to all citizens,” he stated, emphasizing the mutual benefits of this partnership. Minister Akandoh, visibly appreciative of Korea’s support, highlighted successful projects such as the construction of model Community-based Health Planning and Services facilities and improvements in emergency medical services. He also noted that ongoing initiatives were laying the groundwork for broader health sector reforms under current policy priorities.

This renewed commitment from Korea comes at a critical time as Ghana strives toward Universal Health Coverage. Observers suggest that these kinds of international partnerships are vital not only for addressing immediate healthcare challenges but also for setting a sustainable path forward. As Ghana continues to tackle issues such as infrastructure deficits and workforce training, Korea’s backing provides a much-needed boost, fostering an environment where innovation and capacity building can thrive. In an era marked by rapid global change, such alliances will be instrumental in ensuring that Ghana’s health sector remains resilient and responsive to the needs of its people.