Korea Embassy climaxes Korean week with quiz and cooking contest

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Ghana has climaxed its Korean Week celebration with a quiz and cooking contest in Accra.

The quiz, “Quiz on Korea”, organised every year tested contestants’ knowledge on Korean history and culture, including food, language, music.

The winner of “Quiz on Korea” received a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

Two first runners-up received Samsung wireless earbuds each, with two second runners-up receiving Bluetooth speaker each.

Ms Selorm Abla Afeke, the winner of the Quiz, who had participated in four consecutive times, said she was determined to win this year and studied hard.

‘‘I watch a lot of Korean series and listen to K-Pop, but I had to study for this one and it is interesting that I won,’’ she said.

K- Food Contest, the cooking competition, was to test the culinary skills of contestants on “ Bibimpab”, a Korean rice, meat and mixed vegetables dish.

Ms Gifty Gyamfuah, winner of the 2022 K-Food Contest, said she enjoyed cooking Korean dishes because they were “different and tasty.”

She received an amount of GHS 1,500, followed by two 1st runners- up, who received GHS1,000 each and two 2nd runners- up, who took GHS600 each.

Mr Lim Junk-Taek, the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, presenting the cash prizes and gifts to the winners, said he was impressed with the performances of the contestants.

“ Korea has a long history, that is 4,354 years, and we want Ghanaians to know more about its history and culture,” he said.

The Ambassador said 2022 was a special year since it marked the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Ghana and Korea.

Mr Jung-taek said Ghana was a priority partner country in development cooperation, which would be strengthened.

He promoted Korea’s bid to host World EXPO 2030 at a reception to celebrate Korean Foundation Day in Accra.

Mr Jung-taek said: “The Korean Government is determined to host World EXPO 2030 Busan, taking it as a national project.

“The central and local government, executive and legislative branches, private and public sectors alike are engaged in efforts as one team to achieve the goal of hosting World EXPO 2030 in Busan.”

He stated that Busan EXPO would showcase Korea’s vision to the world, going through unprecedented changes driven by the rapid growth of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and scientific technology, climate change, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The host city of the World EXPO 2030 is scheduled to be announced through a vote during the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in November 2023 after a chain of procedures, such as due diligence slated for the first quarter of 2023.