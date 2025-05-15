Korle Bu Hospital to Launch 24-Hour Radiology Service After Insurance Firm’s Donation

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Radiology Department will soon provide round-the-clock ultrasound services following a GH₵45,000 renovation donation from Imperial General Assurance.

The funding will refurbish critical facilities including the on-call room, changing areas, and washrooms currently in poor condition.

Dr. Hafisatu Gbadamosi, Acting Head of Radiology, explained the upgrade will address critical delays in emergency care. “Currently, five to ten weekly patients needing urgent nighttime imaging must wait until morning,” she said. “This bottleneck affects hospital-wide patient outcomes.” The renovated space will allow radiology residents to provide immediate after-hours diagnostics.

Imperial General Assurance Managing Director Harry Ofori-Attah described the initiative as aligning with the company’s SDG 3 health commitments. “Investing in healthcare infrastructure means investing in our collective wellbeing,” he noted during the presentation ceremony. The insurance firm, recognized as Ghana’s fastest-growing for three consecutive years, views the project as part of its corporate responsibility to support critical national infrastructure.

Hospital representatives conducted donors through the renovation site, with works expected to conclude within weeks. The upgrade includes plumbing, tiling, and new equipment like air conditioners and hospital beds. Dr. Gbadamosi emphasized the transformation will particularly benefit emergency obstetric cases and trauma patients requiring immediate imaging.

The partnership reflects growing private sector involvement in Ghana’s healthcare system, where infrastructure gaps often constrain service delivery. As teaching hospitals like Korle Bu shoulder both patient care and medical training burdens, such collaborations help bridge critical resource shortages while creating practical learning opportunities for resident physicians. With the new nighttime capability, the radiology department expects to significantly reduce diagnostic wait times while improving care coordination across specialties.