Korle Bu Nursing And Midwifery School Holds SRC Week Celebrations

The Korle Bu Nursing and Midwifery School is organizing their SRC week celebrations in Accra.

There was a massive Road show and Aerobics session to put the students is tip top sporting shape.

They also distributed condoms to the public during the road show. The aim is to fight against unwanted pregnancy, HIV Aids and other diseases.

The students really enjoyed the Moments of Joy during Health Walk which was supervised by Dreamland Sports Plus and One-On-One Foundation.

A number of activities have been lined up for the SRC week long celebrations.