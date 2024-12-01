Sunday, December 1, 2024
    Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Commences 100th Anniversary

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    Korle bu teaching hospital was the 3rd largest hospital in the whole Africa and Ghana’s best medical institution.

    The hospital celebrate it 100 years anniversary that officially launch the legacy project, aimed at transforming health care delivery. It was rounded on November 29, 2024 at Alisa hotel.

    The Launch was attended by members of the hospital, board of directors, nurses, and other staff as well as the invited guest.

    And also past and current chief executive officers (CEOs) directors.

    In his address Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah CEO of the korle bu teaching hospital outlined the facility’s plans to enhance healthcare delivery in the country. The project was aimed at improving patient experience at the hospital, he said.

    Dr. Ampomah stated that, the project would be funded from the hospital’s inwardly generated funds and donations from corporate organization, and individual to support the hospital. The hospital has come up with initiative tagged ” Adopt a ward”.

    He further added that, philanthropist, including all individual could contact the public relations of the hospital or make their contribution via the short code *713*100# .

    “We want to revamp and modernise them. Some of the facilities are 100 years old. The old blocks and some others were built in the 1960s, so definitely they need some renovation” Dr Ampomah mentioned.

    The theme of the hospital is “100 years of leadership in quality health care delivery, through training, research, innovation and partnership “.

    SOURCE PRISCILLA NDEDE

    How To Leverage STEM Education In Africa: Unlocking Potential For A Brighter Future
    NDC Will Stay In Opposition For 30 Years – Annoh-Dompreh Hints
