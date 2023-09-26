Korle Gonno to experience Dano Milk Tug of War sporting action

Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA) in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) will stage the Korle Gonno Open version of the Community Tug of War competition on Saturday 30th September at the Dr. Bannerman Park (Okpo Tsu).

The programme which is sponsored by Dano Milk starts from 10am to 6pm is expected to be exciting and pull a lot of fans.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of Ghana Tug of War, Dano Milk will provide their products to everyone who will participate.

“Dano Milk will sort out people who bring gari, Kenkey and banku. My brothers and sisters, no long talk, bring anything mixable and Dano Milk just go sort you out “k3k3” he said.

It’s time to separate the boys from the men as all roads lead to the Bannerman Park also called Okpo Tsu Park this Saturday 30th September 2023 for the Dano Milk Fisherforks Tug of War Championship.

The event serves as part of qualifications to the National Championship which comes up later in the year.

“Let’s meet there and be part of the Dano Milk Red Moment on the streets of Korle Gonno” he added.

There will be an entertaining side attractions to make guests happy.