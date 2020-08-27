The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has commenced partial repair works at the Tema Station in Accra to make the lorry park more user-friendly.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive, who inspected progress of work on Wednesday, said there were plans to rebuild the station next year with modern facilities.

The renovation works include repairs of depressed or failed sections of the pavements, access slabs at all entrances and pothole patching and resealing, expected to be completed within two weeks.

Nii Tawiah said the renovation was to ensure that the place continued to be in comfortable use until the main work of rebuilding began next year.

He said the Assembly was also working to address sanitation concerns at the station and called for support from traders, commercial drivers and passengers.