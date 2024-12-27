Korleman Chief, Others Fete Community Children on Christmas Day

The Chief of Korleman, Nii Martei Korle III, in collaboration with Steph Nado Foundation and the Queen Mother of Korleman spread joy and cheer to community children on Christmas Day. The event, aimed at bringing happiness to the young ones, was a resounding success.

Nii Martei Korle III and the Stephanaddo Foundation team distributed gifts, food, and drinks to the excited children. The occasion was filled with laughter, music, and merriment, creating an unforgettable experience for the youngsters.

In his speech, Nii Martei Korle III, empathised with orphans who often feel dejected and neglected during the yuletide season and seized the opportunity to admonish his fellow traditional Leaders to, as a matter of urgency, always provide the needful to these orphans within their communities.

Touching on education, Nii Martei Korle III expressed concern about the Nation’s focus on only Maths and Science thus neglecting Agriculture, to this end the Korleman Traditional Leader hinted at an intention by himself and his Kingsmen’s preparedness to institute an education policy for Students of Agriculture.”We are ready to fully sponsor any brilliant students who pursue Agriculture to the masters level”, he emphasized.

He asked for God’s continuous guidance, blessing, wisdom and knowledge, as well as protection for the children as the new year approaches.

Naa Ayawa Niatse I, the Development Queen Mother (Noryaa Manye) for Korleman, shared her joy and vision for the community’s children during the Christmas party celebration. In an exclusive interview, Naa Ayawa Niatse I expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming turnout, noting that the event’s popularity has grown significantly since its inception in 2023.

The “Santa Meets Kids” initiative was inspired by Queen Mother Niatse’s childhood dream of bringing happiness to children. Collaborating with the Chief of Korleman, Nii Martei Korle III, the event has become an annual tradition, with last year’s attendance of 200-250 kids surpassing expectations.

The Development Queen Mother, who doubles as the founder of the Steph Nado Foundation, offered words of wisdom to the children, emphasizing the importance of being good kids, avoiding bad behaviour, and maintaining open communication with their parents. As the community looks forward to an even bigger and better celebration next year, Development Queen Mother Niatse’s dedication to the well-being and happiness of Korleman’s children remains unwavering.

This act of kindness demonstrates the Chief’s commitment to the well-being and happiness of his community, particularly the children. The collaboration with the Stephanaddo Foundation highlights the importance of partnerships in making a positive impact on society.

Side attractions include dancing and singing competitions and the distribution of souvenirs to the Over Five Hundred (500) kids who attended the party.

By Kingsley Asiedu