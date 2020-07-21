Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Korley Klotey, has called on the assemblies to lead in the fight against COVID-19, by educating the citizenry to adhere to the health protocols.

He said the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies have the mandate to enforce the sanitation bye-laws within their confines to prevent diseases.

Mr Adjei Tawiah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency and commended the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation for its initiative to clear certain areas in Accra of filth to complement efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

He assured that the Korley Klotey Assembly would continue to give sanitation serious attention in the scheme of things, to promote the health of the people as the taskforce of the Assembly would ensure the adherence to the bye-laws.

The MCE lauded the traders at the Adabraka Market for keeping the area tidy.

Mr Adjei Tawiah said the Assembly, though relatively young, had initiated plans to facelift infrastructures and to profile all businesses to increase revenue generation to finance development projects.

