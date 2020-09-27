Mr Prince Appiah Debrah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Korley Klottey Constituency has admonished his constituents to vote for change in continuity, “change the Member of Parliament and retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.

“The electorates must vote for Prince Appiah Debrah to represent the constituency in parliament and also vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo to continue the good works, governance of the country must not be interrupted just four years.

“Nana Akufo-Addo has over the past three years demonstrated why the Ghanaian electorate must give him another four years,” Prince Debrah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Sunday in Accra.

He said Ghanaians should not hesitate at the polls to give Nana Akufo-Addo another resounding victory to continue to lead this country for the next four years, 2021-2025.

Prince Debrah noted that the NPP as government began this journey four years ago with the promise to rebuild this country, fully aware of the numerous challenges that Ghanaians faced, and “we have delivered irrespective of the odds we faced including the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The Korley Klottey NPP Parliamentary Candidate noted that the President’s vision of Ghana Beyond Aid has ignited the imagination of Ghanaians.

“With speed, the government have made significant progress in restoring economic stability, improved macro-economic conditions that affect the lives of Ghanaians and the successes of businesses, stimulating growth.

“The government is providing opportunities for job creation led by the private sector, supported by a much improved and stable banking system, it would be a monumental mistake to change the government now,” he said.

He therefore appealed to the electorate in Korley Klottey to be part of the new Ghana government under Nana Akufo-Addo by voting for a Parliamentary Candidate that would represent them in government and not from the opposition bench.

“I Prince Appiah Debrah firmly stand to lead the constituency and represent you in government to ensure that we see progressive and pragmatic development,” he said.

Prince Debrah noted that in the nearly four years, the NPP in government, has kept its eyes firmly on the development agenda and “we have recorded successes in all sectors of national life, which have had significant impacts on the lives of all Ghanaians.

“By common consent, it has been established that NPP has kept faith with the people of Ghana, by fulfilling the great majority of its 2016 manifesto promises. Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP have changed the outlook on education.

“We have revived and strengthened our healthcare delivery system; we have been busy in the delivery of physical infrastructure in all parts of the country; we have made huge investments in agriculture, with the goal of ensuring our nation’s food security.

“Your party and Government under Nana Akufo-Addo have cleaned the financial sector mess we inherited, and have, with the active co-operation of the Bank of Ghana, strengthened the banking and financial sector; and we have shown that the economy of our country can be transformed and diversified by a government,” he said.

Prince Debrah noted that, through the active leadership of the Vice President, the government embraced the application of digital technology in the delivery of public services.

“We have restored the allowances of nursing and teacher trainees that were scrapped by the Mahama government; we have provided each constituency with an ambulance, a unique achievement in Ghana’s history; we have reduced the benchmark values of import duties by as much as 50 per cent, and, in the case of vehicles, by 30 per cent.

“We have put an end to the Unemployed Graduates Association, which was such a sad feature of the Mahama years, by creating Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and several other job creation initiatives targeted at the youth”.

Prince Debrah therefore appealed to the electorate in the Korley Klottey Constituency in particular and those across the country to vote for all NPP Parliamentary candidates and retain President Nana Akufo-Addo to solidify the gains.