Mr. James Korsah-Brown, National Patron of the Loyal Ladies and Alpha Patriots, has presented assorted materials worth GHc10,000 to support New Partriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign in the Mfantseman Constituency, ahead of the December polls.

The materials included megaphones, laptops and accessories, led-bulbs, an undisclosed money to fuel the Constituency’s Party vehicles, and a comprehensive research document on content.

The donation was to supplement existing campaign materials to reach out to all electorates within the metropolis to increase votes and the fortunes of the party.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Saltpond, Mr Korsah-Brown said he was optimistic that the donation would facilitate movements in the Constituency to boost campaign activities for the Party to win both the presidential and parliamentary votes in Mfantseman constituency.

He advised the citizens to eschew politics of insults that had the tendency to create tension and called on the electorates to show up on Election Day to vote peacefully to enable the NPP win massively in the metropolis to complete its good works.

“Come December 7, 2020, let us all go out in our numbers to show appreciation by way of re-electing the President for his initiatives and good work such as the Free SHS, NABCO, 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others,” he added.

Alhaji Gibrine, the Chairman of the Mfantseman NPP together with some party executives expressed appreciation to Dr. Korsah-Brown for the gesture and promised to use the items and funds for the intended purposes.

He appealed to the electorates of Mfantseman to retain the NPP for more infrastructure and developmental projects to help improve the standard of living of the people.