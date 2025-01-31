Korsah drops new Hip-Hop anthem ‘Penthouse’ – a raw and unfiltered story of struggle, hustle and aspiration

Afro-Hip-Hop artist Korsah has released his highly anticipated single, ‘Penthouse.’ The new release offers a raw, unfiltered glimpse into the artist’s life growing up in the trenches, where the grind is essential for survival. With hard-hitting beats, rugged bars, and charisma, ‘Penthouse’ stands out as an anthem for anyone determined to overcome similar struggles. Stream ‘Penthouse’ here: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/Penthouse

Produced by Logannotnice, ‘Penthouse’ reflects the harsh realities of street life with its gritty narrative. No gimmicks. No sugarcoating. Its bold lyrics paint a vivid picture of Korsah’s journey from the bottom of the barrel to the top, masterfully illustrating his drive to succeed in a place where survival is a daily battle.

“‘Penthouse’ is about my reality,” Korsah says. “It is about the hustle and the grind I had to embrace to get out of the trenches. I’m sharing my story to show that no matter where you’re from, you can make it if you stay laser-focused and keep pushing. It’s all about getting that money and breaking free from the cycle.”

The single is poised to resonate deeply with fans of Trap and Hip-Hop and anyone who has faced the wrath of poverty and the ghetto. Korsah’s signature flow and captivating hook harmonize with the track’s heavy basslines to create more than just a song. They are a statement–a testament to the power of perseverance.

Adding to Ghana’s growing roster of genre frontrunners is Korsah. His unique approach to rap makes him a standout, blending intimate songwriting with catchy melodies that offer a fresh perspective. As the face behind the “Afro-Hip-Hop” movement, the rapper/songwriter is breathing new life into the music scene, redefining the boundaries of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop.

With songs such as ‘Snapchat’ and the Kofi Mole-assisted ‘Show Something’ already regarded as bangers in the Hip-Hop community, Korsah has proven he’s not a gimmick. He’s the real deal, and fans better keep an eye out for him.