Korsah drops new Hip-Hop anthem 'Penthouse' – a raw and unfiltered story of struggle, hustle and aspiration

Osafo Daniel
Korsah
Afro-Hip-Hop artist Korsah has released his highly anticipated single, ‘Penthouse.’ The new release offers a raw, unfiltered glimpse into the artist’s life growing up in the trenches, where the grind is essential for survival. With hard-hitting beats, rugged bars, and charisma, ‘Penthouse’ stands out as an anthem for anyone determined to overcome similar struggles. Stream ‘Penthouse’ here: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/Penthouse

Produced by Logannotnice, ‘Penthouse’ reflects the harsh realities of street life with its gritty narrative. No gimmicks. No sugarcoating. Its bold lyrics paint a vivid picture of Korsah’s journey from the bottom of the barrel to the top, masterfully illustrating his drive to succeed in a place where survival is a daily battle.

“‘Penthouse’ is about my reality,” Korsah says. “It is about the hustle and the grind I had to embrace to get out of the trenches. I’m sharing my story to show that no matter where you’re from, you can make it if you stay laser-focused and keep pushing. It’s all about getting that money and breaking free from the cycle.”

Korsah Penthouse Artwork
The single is poised to resonate deeply with fans of Trap and Hip-Hop and anyone who has faced the wrath of poverty and the ghetto. Korsah’s signature flow and captivating hook harmonize with the track’s heavy basslines to create more than just a song. They are a statement–a testament to the power of perseverance.

Adding to Ghana’s growing roster of genre frontrunners is Korsah. His unique approach to rap makes him a standout, blending intimate songwriting with catchy melodies that offer a fresh perspective. As the face behind the “Afro-Hip-Hop” movement, the rapper/songwriter is breathing new life into the music scene, redefining the boundaries of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop.

With songs such as ‘Snapchat’ and the Kofi Mole-assisted ‘Show Something’ already regarded as bangers in the Hip-Hop community, Korsah has proven he’s not a gimmick. He’s the real deal, and fans better keep an eye out for him.

