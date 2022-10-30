Korsah shares his ordeal in music industry with new single “Hater”

Rising Afrobeat sensation, Korsah, has shared his ordeal in Ghana’s music industry through a new single titled “Hater”.

The budding music sensation who has been tipped as the new Afrobeat sensation showcases his vocal prowess on this new single.

The RC Beats and Kofi Sonny-produced record embodies Korsah’s versatility as a singer and rapper.

According to Korsah, the track revolves around a betrayal from a close friend. “Hater” sees Korsah express disappointment at his friend while letting him know he still has his back.

The song introduces us to Korsah’s new direction as an artist and gives a glimpse of the Afro-hip-hop genre. Korsah took a break from releasing music to improve his songwriting skills and prepare himself for global domination.