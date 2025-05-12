Kosmos Energy Commits US$2 Billion to Boost Ghana’s Oil Sector

Ghana’s energy sector is set for a major boost as Kosmos Energy pledges a $2 billion investment in its upstream operations, signaling strong international confidence in the country’s petroleum industry.

Energy Minister John Jinapor announced the commitment at the 2025 Africa Energy Forum in Houston, framing it as part of Ghana’s broader push to become West Africa’s premier energy investment destination.

“This investment marks a turning point for Ghana’s energy landscape,” Jinapor told global energy leaders, emphasizing the government’s focus on regulatory reforms and transparency. The minister revealed plans to overhaul Ghana’s upstream fiscal regime, aiming to enhance competitiveness and provide clearer guidelines for investors. “We’re creating an environment where energy companies can thrive while contributing to regional energy security,” he added.

The Kosmos investment comes as Ghana seeks to reverse declining production trends and maintain its role as an energy exporter to neighboring countries including Togo, Benin, and Burkina Faso. Industry analysts note the timing aligns with Ghana’s efforts to implement market-friendly reforms under its new administration, which has prioritized the energy sector as key to economic transformation.

Ghana’s delegation at the forum, including Petroleum Commission CEO Emeafa Hardcastle and Ghana Gas chief Judith Blay, positioned the country as a stable alternative in a volatile global energy market. Kosmos Energy’s Senior Vice President Nana Joe Mensah confirmed the company’s long-term commitment, citing Ghana’s improving investment climate.

The government’s parallel focus on green transition was evident throughout the discussions, with officials stressing that petroleum sector growth would complement rather than undermine renewable energy goals. As Ghana prepares to implement its revised upstream policy framework, this landmark investment could catalyze further international interest in the country’s energy potential.