KOSS murder trial: suspects provisionally charged, remanded to Juvenile Detention Centre

Five suspects being held for their involvement in an alleged murder of a student of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School, have been provisionally charged with murder and abetment.

The key suspect, Emmanuel Osei Frimpong, was charged with murder, while the other four accomplices were also charged for aiding and abetment.

Their pleas were not taken when they appeared before the Konongo Magistrate Court, because the Court had no jurisdiction over the trial.

The Presiding Judge, Mrs. Joyce Bamfo, however, denied a bail application by counsel for the key suspect, Richard Adu-Darko.

The Prosecution led by Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Obour argued that the suspects were still assisting the Police in its investigations and prayed for the suspects to be remanded.

Mrs. Bamfo also directed that the case should be referred to the Supervising High Court in Kumasi for the right processes to be followed due to the ages of the suspects.

Mr. Adu-Darko told the media after the proceedings that his client and the other accused persons would go through the committal processes at the Magistrate Court, but their pleas would be taken when the High Court takes over the case.

“It is quite unfortunate that children at this stage would commit such a heinous crime, but it is an alleged offence and until it is proven by a court of competent jurisdiction,” he told the media.

Chief Superintendent Shaibu Abubakar Osei, the Konongo Divisional Police Commander, said a team of investigators had been put together to hasten investigations.

Frimpong is alleged to have stabbed a first-year student of Konongo Odumase Senior High, Larhan Sam-una on November 06 with a kitchen knife during a scuffle between the two.

The Konongo Police told the media that Frimpong and the other accomplices had gone to one of the boys’ dormitories to bully first year students after prep at about 2030 hours on that fateful night.

Sam-una is said to have resisted an attempt by the suspects to drag one of the first-year students with the intention of going to bully him.

His action infuriated Frimpong who stabbed him with a kitchen knife concealed on him, leading to the death of the 17-year-old student.

