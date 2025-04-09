KOSSA Urges Inclusive Selection for Korle Bu Leadership

The Korle Bu Senior Staff Association has voiced its concerns over the process of choosing the next leadership for the nation’s flagship teaching hospital.

In a statement released to the media, the association urged Minister of Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh to consult extensively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the leadership appointment is both comprehensive and inclusive.

KOSSA underscored its role as a key stakeholder in advocating for the welfare of hospital staff and advancing the institution’s service delivery. The association expressed its confidence that, under the Minister’s stewardship and with the appointment of a visionary leader, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital can be restored to its former glory while continuing to deliver the highest standard of care to patients.

Having served as a ranking member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, KOSSA highlighted the importance of the Minister’s deep understanding of the sector. The statement congratulated Mr. Akandoh on his recent appointment and expressed its readiness to engage in discussions and collaborations whenever necessary to support the forthcoming leadership transition.

As the largest tertiary and quaternary hospital in Ghana, Korle Bu has faced numerous challenges over the years. Stakeholders believe that addressing these issues requires a transformative leader who can reposition the institution to meet modern healthcare demands. By calling for extensive stakeholder engagement, KOSSA emphasized that a transparent and participatory selection process is essential for ensuring that the new leadership possesses the expertise and vision needed to drive meaningful reforms.

The association’s appeal reflects broader concerns over the sustainability and quality of healthcare services in Ghana. Observers note that a well-led Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is crucial not only for current patient care but also for shaping the future of the country’s healthcare system. KOSSA’s proactive stance serves as a reminder that effective governance and collaborative decision-making are key to overcoming longstanding institutional challenges and delivering world-class healthcare services.