Kotoko, Aduana Stars drop points in GPL Wrap

Matchday eight of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League took centre stage during the weekend, with some surprising results.

Aduana Stars couldn’t stretch their lead on the top, as they were beaten by Tamale City, who recorded their first win of the season.

Bright Adjei scored in the first half for Aduana Stars, but two goals from Sampson Duku and Isaac Mensah in the last 10 minutes ensured victory for Tamale City.

Hearts staged a comeback to rescue a point in a highly enthralling 2-2 draw against Dreams FC.

David William Kwabena Van Dijk scored a brace for Dreams FC, but an own goal and a late strike by Yorke ensured the spoils were shared.

Asante Kotoko were beaten 2-1 by RTU in the first match of week eight at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Georges Mfegue’s first-half strike couldn’t secure the points for Asante Kotoko as two second half goals from Issah Kuka and David Abagna secured maximum points for the home side.

King Faisal, who struggled in the opening games of the season, looks rejuvenated having secured their third successive win over Accra Lions.

Former Hearts striker Abedengo Tetteh, and Samuel Adom Anwti were on the scoresheet for Alhaji Grusah’s men, while Fredrick Asante scored the consolation goal for the away side.

Legon Cities were stunned at home by Bibiani Gold Stars courtesy of a first-half strike from Michael Enu.

They were home wins for Medeama, Samartex, and Berekum Chelsea.

Below are results from week eight:

Hearts of Oak 2-2 Dreams FC

Bechem United 3-0 Nsoatreman FC

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Great Olympics

FC Samartex 1996 1-0 Karela United

King Faisal Babes 2-1 Accra Lions FC

Legon Cities 0-1 Bibiani Gold Stars FC

Medeama SC 1-0 Kotoku Royals

Tamale City FC 2-1 Aduana Stars

Real Tamale United 2-1 Asante Kotoko