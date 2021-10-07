Kotoko announce 25-man squad for Dubai pre-season trip

Ghana Premier League (GPL) giants, Asante Kotoko has announced the squad for their pre-season training tour in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Porcupine Warriors would step up preparations with a special camp in Dubai for the upcoming football season scheduled to commence on October 29, 2021.

Newly recruited Dickson Afoakwa, Richmond Lamptey, Clinton Opoku and Richard Boadu are among the squad making the trip to the Dubai training tour.

New Captain Abdul Ganiyu is also in the squad likewise his two deputies Razak Abalora and Salifu Mudasiru.

The club would spend close to two weeks in Dubai and would return to face Dreams FC in the first encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Below is the full list of players making the trip:

Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora, Kwame Baah

Defenders: Yussif Mubarick, Ismail Ganiyu, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Patrick Asmah, Andrews Appau, Augustine Agyapong, Samuel Appiah, Maxwell Agyemang

Midfielders: Mudasiru Salifu, Richard Boadu, Clinton Opoku, Sheriff Mohammed, Richmond Lamptey, Fabio Gama, Emmanuel Keyekeh

Forwards: Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Samuel Boateng, Andy Kumi, Evans Adomako, Joseph Amoako, Dickson Afoakwa, Isaac Oppong