Asante Kotoko has named former Black Stars coach Mariano Barreto as the new Head Coach.

The 64-years old Coach would be assisted by Miguel Bruno who also doubles as video analysts at the club.

Both coaches have signed a one and half years contract with the club.

Pedro Manuel has been appointed the team’s Physical Trainer and an injury prevention coach while Issah Najawu maintains his position as the goalkeeper’s trainer of the club.

Former interim head coach of the Porcupine Warriors Johnson Smith has been demoted to the Assistant Coach of the Youth side likewise Abdulai Gazelle who is also an Assistant for the Youth side.

Kotoko, therefore becomes the seventh club side coach Barreto had managed having also handled the Ghana and Ethiopia national teams.

The club side he had managed include; FC Stumbras (Lithuania), Al Qadisiyah (Saudi Arabia), Al-Ahli (Bahrain), Dinamo Moscow (Russia), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Sporting CP (Portugal) and was an individual coach at Dortmund.

Kotoko in other related developments have made massive augmentation to the playing body bringing on board the likes of Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Micheal Vinicus, Andy Kumi Francis, among others.