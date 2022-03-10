Kotoko Can Never Win Any Cup Because It Is Under A Curse – Bishop Ajagurajah

Popular Spiritualist, Bishop Boakye Asiamah also known as Ajagurah has opened the lid on the Porcupine Warrior’s tyrophless jinx in Africa.

According him, Kotoko decided to sideline the spiritualist and rather claimed the victory as their own hard work “After the match, the top hierarchy of the team decided not to credit the victory to the spiritualist, in return, the spiritualist told them they will never win the African cup till I die” the Spiritualist further stated.

“Kotoko will not be able to take the Cup (African Cup) the man is still alive so they should reverse the curse, if the man dies, he has taken their chances away for good.You see how they just disgraced themselves in the Presidents Cup,”He told Accra-based Kingdom FM

The last time the Porcupine Warriors came close to lifting a continental trophy was in 2005 when they were beaten at their own backyard by bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the maiden CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine warriors drew with Al Ahly in Egypt and won the return leg by a lone goal through Opoku Nti in 1983 to win their 2nd African club champions cup after 1970.

Since winning the elite African club cup in 1983, the Porcupine warriors has played in three continental finals and it has all ended in defeat for the Ghanaian giants.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com