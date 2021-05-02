Kotoko

Mariano Baretto Head Cocah of Asante Kotoko says referees have to protect players on the field of play having lamented about refereeing during their week 22 encounter against Legon Cities.

Despite their 1-0 win against the Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Kotoko lost their left-back Ibrahim Moro to injury and Coach Barreto expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of referee Emmanuel Tampuri having described his decisions as ‘one way’.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the former Black Stars Coach said mistakes were bound to happen in refereeing but felt referees have to up their performance if their game would improve.

“I am a little bit disappointed. It is the first time in my 30-years of coaching that I saw a decision going just one way. We make mistakes, my players do and I also do mistakes but we try to solve the mistakes.

“But I think they have to try to improve so as to help the game. It is the second time my players have been substituted due to forced injury and if they don’t protect the players what is the need for officiating. I like football and I feel ashamed when I see this kind of thing,’’ he said.

When asked about his thoughts on the game this was what Barreto said: “We know the match is going to be a tough one because Legon Cities are not in a good position and considering our recent loss we were certainly not in good shape as we play them.

“They complicated our games and fought like warriors likewise my team but unfortunately for them they lost”.

Kotoko temporarily occupy top spot of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with 38 points and would face Dreams FC in their next league encounter.

