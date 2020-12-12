Asante Kotoko finally recorded their first win in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season when they edged Legon Cities 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The win lifts Kotoko to the 7th position on the league log with five points from three games with two outstanding games against Medeama and Great Olympics.

Kotoko started the game in blistering fashion and deservedly took the lead on the 10th minute mark when Ibrahim Osman tapped home from close range after a delightful cross from Godfred Asiamah.

Kotoko were certainly the better side in the opening 20 minutes of the game but lost their spark half way through the first half.

…..Legon Cities were the better side going into halftime but failed to create any clear chances.

The game was very cagey with tackles flying in across the field with Kotoko’s goal scorer Ibrahim Osman forced off the field just before halftime.

Kotoko were forced to make all three substitutions with midfield pair Adom Frimpong and Emmanuel Keyekeh unable to continue after recess with Kotoko holding onto their 1-0 lead.

Legon Cities started the second half on the front foot as they searched for the equalizer and were gifted a clear sight at goal in the opening minutes of the second half but Raphael Ocloo failed to hit the target.

…..A glorious opportunity once again fell for Ocloo but he shockingly missed from close range which prompted his exit from the game with veteran striker Asamoah Gyan introduced by Legon Cites coach Bashir Hayford.

Asamoah Gyan’s introduction lifted the spirit of the ‘Royals’ as they search for needed equalizer.

Legon Cities where clearly the dominant side in the second half but Kotoko nearly added a cushion goal in the 84th minute but Fatawu Dauda pulled off a brilliant save to deny Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Kotoko held onto their solitary lead to secure all three points.