Kotoko Fans Happy With The Performance Of New Players

Section of Asante Kotoko were happy with the performance of the new players the club has recruited for the 2022/2023 league season.

According to them, they are happy the club is preparing very well for the CAF Champions League and other domestic competitions.

They disclosed this when Asante Kotoko beat Ghana Army football team 4-0 in a friendly game at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf park.

The team is under the guidance of Abdul Gazele following the shock resignation of Prosper Narteh Ogum, who said his departure is in the club’s best interest.

Kotoko have been very active in the transfer market, signing six players so far. Serge Eric Zeze, Stephen Mukwala, Moise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Ernest Osei Poku, and Thomas Pele have all joined the club.

Kotoko hope to defend their Ghana Premier League title, win the FA Cup, and make an impression in the CAF Champions League, where they have been drawn in the first round against Rail Club de Kadiogo.