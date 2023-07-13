Kotoko, Hearts and Others to Receive US$500k From FIFA

The African Club of the Century Kumasi Asante Kotoko and its arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak together with King Faisal, Dreams Football Club, and Tamale-based Steadfast Football Club are set to benefit from the FIFA Club Benefits Programme.

The local clubs will receive over $500,000 from FIFA as recognition for their players taking part in the Black Stars team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed receiving an amount of $565,772.42 from FIFA which will be disbursed to the heir clubs.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will receive $200,757.97 while the continental club masters Accra Hearts of Oak takes $219,008.70.

Asante Kotoko’s shot-stopper Danland Ibrahim and Afriyie Barnieh who was playing Hearts of Oak before departing to make the final 26-man squad paraded by Coach Otoo Addo to represent Ghana at the World Cup.

Steadfast received $109,504.72, whiles Dreams Football Club and King Faisal receive $18,250.72 each.

King Faisal, Steadfast, and Dreams qualified for the rewards by having players who participated in the Black Stars qualifying matches for the World Cup.

Under the Club Benefits Programme, each of the 837 footballers is eligible to receive a daily amount of $10,950, regardless of the minutes they played during the tournament.

The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is an initiative aimed at acknowledging the contribution of football clubs during the World Cup periods.

It provides financial rewards to clubs based on the proceeds generated from the tournament, with distribution facilitated through member associations to clubs that made their players available for their national teams.

This program was first introduced ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and will see a total of $209 million being distributed to clubs worldwide for their player contributions to the Qatar 2022 edition.

A similar amount was awarded following the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the benefits for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil amounted to $70 million—an increase from the $40 million allocated for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.