Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Demand Autonomous GPL and Sweeping Security Reforms

In a bold move aimed at revamping Ghanaian football, the two biggest clubs, Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, have presented a joint proposal to the Ghana Football Association.

The clubs are calling for the Ghana Premier League to be made autonomous and operated by an independent body rather than being managed by the GFA, a change they argue will restore credibility and efficiency to the league. They contend that the current setup has failed to address systemic issues, particularly in the area of security.

The proposal also demands a significant overhaul of security measures at match venues. The clubs are urging for a minimum deployment of 100 police officers for both Category A and Category B matches, while insisting that 20 military personnel should be assigned to Category A fixtures and to high-risk Category B encounters. They further recommend that security forces should be drawn from outside the match locale to ensure impartiality and to prevent any local bias in handling security challenges.

This joint proposal comes on the heels of recent incidents that have shaken fan confidence and raised serious questions about the safety protocols in place at league matches. The clubs argue that with football being such an integral part of Ghana’s national identity, it is imperative that the league be run under a system that not only guarantees transparency but also safeguards the wellbeing of fans, players, and officials alike.

Critics suggest that the move to an independent league structure could lead to improved revenue sharing, better sponsorship deals, and ultimately a more vibrant and competitive domestic football scene. In contrast, supporters of the current system worry about the potential risks of separating the league from the oversight of the national football body. However, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak remain resolute, asserting that the proposed reforms are not just about operational efficiency—they are a necessary step to rebuild trust and reenergize the league after a period of decline.

As the Ghana Football Association prepares to consider these recommendations, the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether Ghana’s top-flight football can finally embrace a model that promises greater accountability, enhanced safety, and a stronger platform for the nation’s football talents.