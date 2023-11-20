Kotoko is relieved after ending a six-match winless streak

A one-goal victory over visiting Medeama at the Baba Yara Stadium has brought some respite to Asante Kotoko who had gone five matches without a win.

They had lost their last three matches and were languishing in the relegation zone ahead of their match week 11 encounter with the defending champions in the ongoing betPawa Premier League.

Another loss would have deepened the woes of the Porcupines who have had a shambolic season thus far.

Determined to turn things around after three consecutive losses, Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum made six changes to the team that lost to Samartex 96 on the road last week.

Frederick Asare replaced Danlad Ibrahim in between the sticks while Justice Blay was handed his first start of the season at right back as Ogum and his charges started the match with an attacking intent right from the commencement of the match.

The Porcupine Warriors were unlucky not to have taken the lead in the first eight minutes after bombarding the goal area of Medeama with a series of incursions.

The best chance during that period came the way of Steve Dese Mukwala whose effort hit the woodwork after he was set up by Eric Zeze following a combination of passes in the box.

Despite their dominance in the first 30 minutes, it was the visitors who found the back of the net against the run of play, but the goal was ruled offside by referee Charles Buluu.

The decision infuriated the technical team of Medeama who rushed on assistant referee one, Seth Abletor to register their displeasure.

With two minutes to end the first half, goalkeeper Kyei denied Kotoko the opener when he blocked a close-range shot by Mukwala with his right leg.

The first half ended with either side failing to break the deadlock after 45 plus two additional minutes.

Kotoko started the second half just as the first, forcing Kyei to make another save under one minute of resumption.

They were however kept at bay until the 59th minute when they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Sherrif Mohammed after George Mfegue was brought down in the box.

Medeama who before conceding appeared lackadaisical in their approach to the game, fought back with some sense of urgency.

As they pushed for the equaliser, Asante exploited spaces left behind their midfielders who surged forward in droves to launch counterattacks at the other end.

With their one-goal advantage, the Porcupines held on to the ball anytime they were in possession as the 90th minute approached with victory in sight.

Tried as the mauve and yellow boys did, they could not restore parity as Kotoko went on to win for the first time in six matches.

The victory lifts Kotoko from the relegation zone to the 12th position on the league table.