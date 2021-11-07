Kotoko makes a sweet return to Baba Yara with a 2-0 win over Bechem United

Asante Kotoko recorded their second victory in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) with a 2-0 win over Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Making a return to their favourite home grounds after almost two years, Kotoko found a very tough customer in Bechem United as the first half ended goalless with each side battling to control the game.

It took the home side the last 10 minutes of the game to score two goals to light up the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Defender Ismail Abdul Ganiu converted an 86th-minute spot-kick to open the scoring after youngster Isaac Oppong pushed down inside the box.

Deep into the time-added-on in the game, striker Samuel Boateng headed in a 94th minute on a cross from Oppong to seal victory for Kotoko.

Kotoko has secured the six maximum points in two matches of the GPL and looking forward to maintaining their new found form in the season.